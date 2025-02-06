U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,941 iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 476.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 758.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 125,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 111,080 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDRV stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $32.72. The company has a market cap of $233.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61.

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

