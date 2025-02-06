KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $1,544,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 653.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,343,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 51.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $144.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.12. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOOT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This trade represents a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.