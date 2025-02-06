MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) Trading 6.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.20. 249,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 332,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $19.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.11.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erez Aminov sold 55,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $77,019.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,048.10. This trade represents a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of MIRA Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

