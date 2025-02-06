Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC) Shares Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 862,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 478,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Baijiayun Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baijiayun Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baijiayun Group stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Baijiayun Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baijiayun Group

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries.

