U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.8 %

CAH stock opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.87.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

