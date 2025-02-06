U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 108.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,735,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 857,417 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,886 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,922,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,377,000 after buying an additional 648,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,054,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,818,000 after buying an additional 217,441 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.36 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

