Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) Stock Price Up 199,900% – Still a Buy?

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) was up 199,900% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 67,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Electriq Power Trading Up 199,900.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Electriq Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electriq Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electriq Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.