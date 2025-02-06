Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Trading 5.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 972,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,000,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.

