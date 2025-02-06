U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 35,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. OFC Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,130,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 881.8% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $333.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.98 and a fifty-two week high of $336.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

