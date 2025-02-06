Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.05. 105,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 202,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Universal Music Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66.

Universal Music Group Company Profile

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

