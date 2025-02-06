AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) Shares Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,866,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 43,042,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

AEON Biopharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AEON Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AEON Biopharma by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 56,310 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in AEON Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing botulinum toxins. It develops ABP-450 (prabotulinumtoxinA) injection for debilitating medical conditions, which completed Phase 2 study for the treatment of cervical dystonia and has an ongoing Phase 2 study for the treatment of both chronic and episodic migraine, as well as develops ABP-450 for the treatment of gastroparesis and posttraumatic stress disorder.

