U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $494,000 Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Impinj by 13.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 82.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 11,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $2,319,154.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,539.38. This trade represents a 65.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.22, for a total transaction of $219,914.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,482,457.84. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 355,681 shares of company stock valued at $71,579,446. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $127.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.40. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.77 and a 1 year high of $239.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.30.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

