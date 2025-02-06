Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Shares Down 19.6% – Here’s Why

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) traded down 19.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.09. 1,109,738 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 836,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.
Intuitive Machines Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.
About Intuitive Machines
Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.
