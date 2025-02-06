U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $475,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2025

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 125.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 105,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 292,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 138,955 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.