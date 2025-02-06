U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $475,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 125.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 105,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 292,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 138,955 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

