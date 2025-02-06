U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth $393,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

ROBT opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The company has a market cap of $496.70 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

