Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $413.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.54. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $423.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.71.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

