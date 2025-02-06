U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 221 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 503.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 90.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $171.87 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.10 and a 12-month high of $192.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.70%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.88.

Get Our Latest Report on EGP

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.