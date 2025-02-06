Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Position Reduced by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PMAY. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 125.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 650,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 362,120 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,362 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 1.3 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

