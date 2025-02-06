U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 228,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 98,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

