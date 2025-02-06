U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $213.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $198.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citic Securities started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.15.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

