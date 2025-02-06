U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,221.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 918.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

