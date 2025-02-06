U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,551 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kenvue by 438.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

