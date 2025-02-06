iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,229,000 after buying an additional 5,521,374 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,189,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,182 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,263 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,550,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,127,000 after purchasing an additional 71,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.48 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.3414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

