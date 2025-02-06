Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,904.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 425,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.35.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

