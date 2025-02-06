U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 509 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000.

VGK stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.46 and a 1-year high of $72.08.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

