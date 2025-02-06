U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 563 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.