U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $737,000 Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,482,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,074,000 after acquiring an additional 96,629 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,017,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,444 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3,462.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 988,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after buying an additional 960,407 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 786,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 643,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

DFEV opened at $26.54 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $597.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.