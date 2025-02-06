Greenleaf Trust Raises Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,956. This represents a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.0 %

AVY stock opened at $184.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.33.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.