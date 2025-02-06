U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.67.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $412.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.35 and its 200 day moving average is $313.87. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $480.94. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

