U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,585 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,963,460,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter worth $3,067,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth $1,967,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $973.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.92. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

