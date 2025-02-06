Greenleaf Trust Has $251,000 Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,506 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.