First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 120,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

