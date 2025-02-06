U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.47 on Thursday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $62.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

(Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.