U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000.

NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $90.41 on Thursday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12 month low of $89.27 and a 12 month high of $92.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.57.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

