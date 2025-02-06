Greenleaf Trust Sells 534 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,788,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,122 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in Matador Resources by 565.4% during the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 744,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 296,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $10,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $57.94 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.18 per share, with a total value of $110,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,410.18. The trade was a 4.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $45,280.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 102,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,762.40. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,980 shares of company stock valued at $165,988. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

