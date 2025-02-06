Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,112 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

KHC stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

