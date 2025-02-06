Greenleaf Trust Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 18.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William Clayton Geary sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.73, for a total value of $582,010.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,510.99. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 14,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.55, for a total transaction of $3,085,443.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,578,485.05. This trade represents a 12.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WCC opened at $186.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.00. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.01. WESCO International, Inc. has a one year low of $132.37 and a one year high of $216.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WCC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.88.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

