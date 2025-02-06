Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $82.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.