Greenleaf Trust Sells 2,165 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,311.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 15.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.4089 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

