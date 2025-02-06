Greenleaf Trust Sells 184 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Hologic were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hologic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,409,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,944,000 after acquiring an additional 81,057 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 64.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,093 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,554,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,051,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,466,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,952,000 after buying an additional 195,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hologic by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,911,000 after buying an additional 544,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 1.7 %

HOLX stock opened at $72.80 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

