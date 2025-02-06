Greenleaf Trust Sells 7,003 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.1 %

BATS:USMV opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.51.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.