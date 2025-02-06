Greenleaf Trust Has $426,000 Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.69.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $615.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $597.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.02. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $397.80 and a one year high of $638.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,187.78. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.41, for a total transaction of $1,561,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,699.50. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,393. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

