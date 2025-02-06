Greenleaf Trust Buys 188 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,586,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,348,000 after acquiring an additional 52,593 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

