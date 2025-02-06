Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in KB Home were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Barclays PLC boosted its position in KB Home by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after buying an additional 38,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 22.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,655,000 after acquiring an additional 164,010 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at $956,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KB Home from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

KB Home Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $67.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KB Home has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

