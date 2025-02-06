Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 54,608 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39,615.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 67,743 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 119,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 314,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 57,743 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.63.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

