Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $83,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $165.84 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.25.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,114,495.01. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,332,552.04. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

