Greenleaf Trust Increases Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,530,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,624,000 after buying an additional 459,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 899,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,791,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of JLL opened at $285.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.11. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $168.36 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.