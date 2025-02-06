Greenleaf Trust Acquires 97 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Watsco were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,782,651,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 48,984.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,924,000 after buying an additional 233,167 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 2,128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 107,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,880,000 after buying an additional 102,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Watsco by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,350,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.33.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WSO opened at $473.37 on Thursday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.33 and a 52 week high of $571.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $494.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.46%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

