iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 877,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,133,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,423.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 729,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,918,000 after acquiring an additional 681,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,739,000 after acquiring an additional 154,743 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 488,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,840,000 after acquiring an additional 99,373 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 470,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $301.21 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.92 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

