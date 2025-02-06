Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,459,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2,087.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 762,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,490,000 after acquiring an additional 728,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at $26,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,300,000 after purchasing an additional 442,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,084,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after purchasing an additional 265,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.62 and a one year high of $75.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $51,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,072.54. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total transaction of $149,683.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,109.20. The trade was a 10.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,548 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,807 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

